Namibia, Azerbaijan establish diplomatic ties

WINDHOEK – Namibia and Azerbaijan, the former Soviet republic bounded by the Caspian Sea and Caucasus Mountains, which span Asia and Europe, last week signed a joint communiqué in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The communiqué was signed by Namibia Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Emilia Mkusa, and her counterpart, Azerbaijan Ambassador Elman Abdullayev, after they held talks.

Speaking at the occasion, Mkusa said the signing of the joint communiqué establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries would no doubt contribute to the strengthening and advancement of bilateral relations.

“I am confident that, through our combined efforts, our relations will continue to grow from strength to strength in various areas of cooperation and mutual interest. Today marks indeed the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the bilateral relations,” she said.

She said having officially now formalised the two countries’ bilateral relations, Namibia will remain keen to explore areas of cooperation, such as mineral exploration and mining, capacity development, policy coordination, tourism, promoting trade and investment as well as increased people-to-people exchanges at various levels, among others, for the mutual benefit of both countries and their peoples.

In the area of international cooperation, Mkusa said both countries share the same conviction on a number of global affairs.

“I’m therefore confident that our two countries will work closely together and maintain regular consultations on vital issues such as sustainable development, peace and stability, and climate change, among others,” she said.

“And as my counterpart to the African Union, I also look forward engaging with you closely on matters of continental interest, such as inclusive social and economic development, continental and regional integration, democratic governance and peace and security as outlined in our continental developmental blueprint Agenda 2063,” she said.

She said Namibia is aware that Azerbaijan will be hosting the 18th NAM Summit in Baku.

“In pursuit of our collective desire to establish a peaceful and prosperous world as well as a just and equitable world order, we wish your country the best of success,” she said.



2019-10-22 07:28:53 | 14 hours ago