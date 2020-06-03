Namibia condemns brutal murder of Floyd

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, yesterday urged “African-American sisters and brothers” to exercise restraint in vending their “legitimate and justified anger”. She, at the same time, expressed solidarity with African-Americans in the US.

Her appeal comes on the heels of the death of George Floyd, a black American who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes during an arrest, sparking a whiplash of violent demonstrations. In a graphic video, the breathless 46-year-old Floyd is gasping for air, as a white officer restricts him with a knee, placed firmly on his neck for several minutes and he consequently died in hospital from the act.

“As victims of institutionalised and systemic racism until three decades ago, the government and people of Namibia expresses its deep outrage and condemnation of the brutal murder of George Floyd by US Police,” deputy prime minister Nandi-Ndaitwah stated.

“Namibia expresses condolences with George Floyd’s family and loved ones. Namibia expresses its solidarity with the African-American sisters and brothers and calls on all to exercise restraint in vending their legitimate and justified anger.”

She said racism is a crime against humanity and should not have a place in any society anywhere in the world.

“We call on the government of the US to deploy all efforts at ensuring that the rights and human dignity of all its citizens, including, in particular, the African-Americans and all other minorities are upheld, respected and protected under law,” said the minister.

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) presidential spokesperson, Ina Hengari, yesterday said the main opposition party in Namibia is deeply saddened and truly pained to learn of the death “of yet another African American brother, who died at the hands of merciless police officers in Minneapolis, US”.

“The killings of those who are deemed inferior because of their skin colour in the US over the years can never be justified. It is a crime against humanity and should be treated as such,” she added.

She said the amount of pain among blacks is unfathomable, especially as these violent attacks are occurring amid a pandemic that has a disproportionate impact on communities of colour.

For America, she said, a country that prides itself in preserving the liberties and freedoms of people, it is high time these fundamental human rights received the protection by institutions of justice they deserve.

“The US must address this recurring scourge of racism before it is too late. We call on the African Union to intervene in this matter.

We are reminded of the Resolution on Racial Discrimination in the US made by African Heads of State at the OAU’s First Assembly Meeting held in Cairo, Egypt from 17 to 24 July 1964,” said Hengari, one of the youngest members of parliament in Namibia. – ktjitemisa@nepc.com.na

