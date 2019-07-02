Namibia Dairies conclude successful Milk Month

Deon Schlechter

WINDHOEK - Namibia Dairies – a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group – last week completed the commemoration of Milk Month which is annually celebrated during the month of June.

Namibia Dairies donated 636 litres in total milk supply for learners at the Kalkrand Primary School, A.A. Denk, and St. Patrick primary schools at the Kalkrand district in the Hardap Region. Namibia Dairies recently also donated 3,120 litres of milk to the Dr. Abraham Iyambo Primary- and Monte Christo Project Primary School at the Havana resettlement area in Windhoek.

The emphasis in the industry will now shift to the upcoming Dairy Producers’ Association meeting where dairy producers will be honoured for good quality milk delivered. The Dairy Producers Association will hold this event on July 15 near Mariental, on the farm of the chairperson, Kokkie Adriaanse.

The sponsors are Feedmaster, Kaap Agri and Bank Windhoek Gobabis. Prizes for the winners are sponsored by Namibia Dairies, Polyoak Packaging, and DeLaval.

The Annual General Meeting will take place on July 16 (also at the farm of Adriaanse) and an interesting day is planned with speakers such as Dr. Tom Tolmay and Liza-Marie Taljaard.

The health and care of a dairy herd and the rearing of calves on Blossom are looked at. There will also be a practical demonstration. Feedmaster is the sponsor of the Dairy Producers’ Association’s meeting.

2019-07-02 10:36:55 4 hours ago