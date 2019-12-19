Namibia favourite to retain Africa Cup

WINDHOEK - Various local rugby coaches strongly believe that Namibia will retain the Rugby Africa Cup, which is scheduled for next year.

Namibia are the defending champions and they have won the championship for an astonishing five times in a row.

They are drawn in group A alongside Madagascar and neighbours, Zambia. A total of 12 teams will battle for top honour.

Speaking to New Era Sports yesterday, Trustco United head coach Robbie Dickson said Namibia stands a good chance of retaining the Rugby Africa Cup (RAC) next year if they build on the World Cup performance.

He also said early team preparation will also assist in retaining the title.

“We had a good year for rugby, we took part in the Rugby World Cup and I believe if we built on that, we stand a high chance of winning this cup again. If the team begins with their preparations on time, it will also help winning the gold cup again,” said Dickson.

Former Unam mentor Johan Diergaardt also shared similar sentiments, saying the team is capable of winning the title for the 6th time in a row, as he believes that the they have been in a good position lately.

He further added that Welwitschias have all the quality to win the trophy again.

“I believe the team is in a very good place, we took part in the World Cup that took place in Japan this year where we played good despite not winning a match. But all in all, I believe the quality at our disposal is good enough for us to reclaim the title,” Diergaardt said.

The well travelled coach also cautioned that despite having all the quality and being dubbed as the best in Africa, it won’t be an easy one, as preparations need to be in place before the tourney begins.

“It will not be a walk in a park, few years ago, we lost to against Madagascar so it won’t be easy playing them. We must continue with the efforts put in the world Cup,” he added.

Namibia’s first match will be against Zambia at home on the 30th of May 2020, before they will fly out to play Madagascar on 28 June 2020 for their second match.

Meanwhile, the semi-finals will take place on 29 July, with the third place play off and finals set for 1 August 2020.

