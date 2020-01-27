Namibia snubbed at Cosafa AGM Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK - The Namibia Football Association (NFA) was not represented at the Council of Southern African Football Associations (Cosafa) annual general meeting in South Africa at the weekend.

According to Franco Cosmos, the deputy chairperson of the normalisation committee, the regional body failed to respond to them in time, despite the local football governing body submitting all required documentation on time.

The Cosafa AGM was held in Johannesburg on Saturday where the organization was able to reflect on 2019, while plotting a way forward for the next 12 months.

“We got their invitation and sent them everything they requested us to provide them with, but they did not revert to us,” Cosmos said yesterday.

“They requested us to provide them with names of the delegates who were supposed to attend the meeting, so they do the booking of accommodation, flight tickets and other logistics but we got no response from them.”

It is understood that apart from Namibia, the Angolan Football Association did also not turn up at the AGM.

There are also reports that a delegation from the Zimbabwe Football Association was barred from attending the AGM.

According to Zimeye.net, Zifa president Felton Kamambo was leading his association’s delegation, which included acting vice-president Philemon Machana, chief executive Joseph Mamutse and lawyer Chenaimwoyo Gumiro.

The quartet had ignored a Cosafa warning that they would not be allowed into the indaba on the grounds that Zifa had outstanding financial obligations with the regional body in line with its statutes.

-Additional reporting Zimeye.net

2020-01-27 09:01:34 | 2 days ago