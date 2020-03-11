Namibia to face Botswana ahead of U/21 Netball World Cup qualifiers Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Maurice Kambukwe

After hosting an intensive training camp, Netball Namibia (NN) has announced a provisional 24-member squad in preparation for Namibia’s participation in the upcoming U/21 World Cup qualifiers slated for Uganda in May.

As part of their ongoing preparations for the U/21 World Cup qualifiers, NN this past weekend held a training camp in the capital where a large pool of players were rigorously taken through their paces and a provisional squad of 24 players was selected.

The selected 24 players will further be trimmed down to 12 players, who will face neighbours Botswana in a preparatory friendly match in Gaborone on a yet-to-be announced date. The Botswana friendly encounter will be part of Namibia’s ongoing preparations for the U/21 World Cup qualifiers.

Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday, NN vice president Rebekka Goagoses said the selected players were taken through various competitions before they were selected for camp.

“Players went through various competitions, such as the Debmarine and Newspaper Cup competitions before they were selected for camp and eventually the provisional team. We held two intensive training camps – the first one ended at the beginning of January and the second one took place last weekend. Competition was stiff during the selection process – these are all young and eager players willing and ready to represent their country at international level. So we as selectors were forced to host the training twice so that we could have a good opportunity to give all players a fair chance to prove themselves,” explained Goagoses.

She added: “I am asking those that were selected in the provisional squad to give their best at all times. They shouldn’t feel comfortable, they should continue training hard and work extra hard.”

A total of 13 countries are expected to take part in the African qualifiers for the Netball U/21 World Youth Cup scheduled for July in Suva, Fiji. Namibia will be looking to qualify for the Netball World Youth Cup, which is the pinnacle of netball competition for emerging players who are under 21 years of age. The Netball World Youth Cup is held every four years since its inception in 1988.

The 24-member provisional squad is as follows: Bergh Tharine (Hardap), Farmer Zante (Khomas), Gomases Monica (Khomas), Hugo Lea (Otjozondjupa), Humajava Ngumekujorisa (Otjozondjupa), Kakuenje Mbahimua (Khomas), Kamati Tilie (Khomas), Kangumine Uendjisuvera (Otjozondjupa), Katjatenja Urikombanda (Khomas), Labuschagne Zaanri (Oshikoto), Louw Chantel (Otjozondjupa), Michau Xore (Karas), Mupenda Corry (Khomas), Nel Berne (Khomas), Otto Ashiya (Erongo), Pieterse Shawna (Khomas), Robberts Mianka (Erongo), Roetz Rachelle (Erongo), Samuel Aina (Otjozondjupa), Shaanika Charlene (Khomas), Steyn Annette (Hardap), Van Wyk Roche (Khomas), Pack Halle (TISAN, Khomas) and Kambirongo Tjiripo (TISAN, Khomas).

