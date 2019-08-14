Namibia to face rivals South Africa tomorrow

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK – The Namibia senior women’s hockey team will be looking to bounce back from a narrow 1-0 defeat against Kenya in their opening match of the ongoing African Hockey Road to Tokyo

2020 when they square off against regional foes South Africa tomorrow in Stellenbosch.

The Namibian ladies lost to Kenya on Monday by a single goal but the Namibians were however

the dominant side throughout the match despite their unlucky defeat. Tomorrow the team is up against South Africa who are ranked number one on the continent, and Namibia will need to redouble their performance if

they wish to scrape past their opponents and boost their chances of advancing to the next stage.

Meanwhile, the Namibian men’s hockey team also began their campaign with a defeat when

they went down to South Africa by 3-1. The men’s team will also be in action tomorrow when they

face Egypt.

