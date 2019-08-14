  • August 15th, 2019
Namibia to face rivals South Africa tomorrow

Staff Reporter   Sports
Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK – The Namibia senior women’s hockey team will be looking to bounce back from a narrow 1-0 defeat against Kenya in their opening match of the ongoing African Hockey Road to Tokyo
2020 when they square off against regional foes South Africa tomorrow in Stellenbosch.

The Namibian ladies lost to Kenya on Monday by a single goal but the Namibians were however
the dominant side throughout the match despite their unlucky defeat. Tomorrow the team is up against South Africa who are ranked number one on the continent, and Namibia will need to redouble their performance if
they wish to scrape past their opponents and boost their chances of advancing to the next stage.
Meanwhile, the Namibian men’s hockey team also began their campaign with a defeat when 
they went down to South Africa by 3-1. The men’s team will also be in action tomorrow when they
face Egypt.


Staff Reporter
2019-08-14

