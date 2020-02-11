Namibia tries to ‘silence the guns’… Vice president laments missed deadline Kuzeeko Tjitemisa Front Page News Khomas

Vice President Nangolo Mbumba says African countries should strengthen systems, processes and institutions as a means to provide effective governance and ensuring the African Union is more responsive to conflicts. Addressing the 33rd AU summit at the weekend, Mbumba urged the continental bloc to play a prominent role in resolving conflicts across the continent.

“We are now at a crucial point. Ten years ago, we declared the need to silence the guns by 2020. The year 2020 has arrived and we have not achieved this objective,” Mbumba, who was standing in for President Hage Geingob, said. “On the contrary, we now have more unresolved and armed conflicts than we had when we set out on our journey. I submit that we must ask where we have gone wrong and what it is that we have not yet done.

This should guide us in overcoming obstacles and move forward with rededication; determined to let nothing stand in the way of silencing the guns. Overcoming this challenge requires of us to strengthen our systems, processes and institutions as a means to provide effective governance.”

The AU summit focused on conflict resolution on the continent, which is currently hampered by terrorism, intercommunal conflict and pre- and post-election crises.

“The Constitutive Act of the AU has placed on all of us the political and moral responsibility to address the challenges of peace, security and stability on the continent. This is a heavy duty, which demands of us commitment and unity of purpose. In our pursuit of this noble objective, we must never forget that armed conflicts destroy the lives of women, children and men; and that their hopes and aspirations for peace, progress and development are placed on our shoulders,” said the vice president.

Mbumba also highlighted the “grave” situation in Libya, where peace talks between that country’s internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) and military commander Khalifa Haftar ended on Saturday without reaching a cease-fire.

In the meantime, fighting has continued on the ground despite international calls for a truce to end the conflict. “Lastly, in the spirit of bringing African solutions to African problems and having considered the grave situation in Libya, and taking note of the conclusion of the Berlin Conference on Libya held on 19 January 2020, and the Brazzaville meeting on 30 January 2020, respectively, my delegation proposes that the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly, mandates the African representatives on the United Nations Security Council to maintain a common position and play a lead role on all issues of peace and security in Africa,” Mbumba suggested.

