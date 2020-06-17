Namibia waives overstay fines for stranded tourists Albertina Nakale National Khomas

Travellers who overstayed their temporary permits due to the disruption to flights caused by the Covid-19 have been granted an exemption and will therefore not be declared illegal immigrants for the time being.

Many holidaymakers are stuck in the country, as borders are closed and there are no flights for them to return home. Home affairs minister Frans Kapofi granted exemption of fees for extension of visitor’s entry permit to all those who found themselves in Namibia but could not, due to Covid-19, find flights to return to their country of origin. This exemption is only valid from 15 until 30 June.

Home affairs and immigration spokesperson Sacky Kadhikwa explained that any person on visitor’s entry permit may or shall extend their permit with the ministry for a fee of N$580. However, he said, this will not be the case to visitors on entry permit in Namibia, provided that they submit proof of flight tickets containing initial intended dates of departure and that the visitors on entry permit should be applied for during this period and should be issued gratis.

“This exemption does not apply to people whose permits have expired before 18 March 2020 – the declaration of the state of emergency in Namibia. The ministry is exempting for the second time this year; the first exemption was from 19 March to 18 April 2020,” Kadhikwa

noted.

For one to qualify for exemption, that person should prove by submitting a ticket containing the initial intended date of departure. Another condition is that the visitor’s entry permit should be applied for during this period and should be issued for free.

The minister said any person who does not take advantage of this exemption would, from the 1 July 2020, be subject to the normal immigration requirements, including payments for such permit.

