Namibian man critical after border shooting

WINDHOEK – A Namibian national is fighting for his life after he was shot and wounded by an off-duty Angolan police officer while attempting to cross into Namibia from Angola on Saturday.

According to the police crime report, the 27-year-old man was allegedly shot twice in the head and is in a critical condition in a northern hospital.

He was reportedly in the company of another man when the incident happened. The two apparently failed to stop their vehicle after being ordered to do so by the off-duty police officer.

“After the shooting, the victim was taken by taxi to Ongenga police station for the issuance of J88 before they proceeded to Engela state hospital for medical treatment,” said police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi. Police investigations into the matter are ongoing.

In an unrelated incident, a case of murder was opened at the Wanaheda police station on Saturday. It is alleged that a 28-year-old man died in Havana after he was hit several times with an iron rod in the head. A 27-year-old suspect was arrested.

“It is further alleged that the two had an argument prior to the assault. It is reported that the suspect and the deceased are related (cousins) and lived together,” said Shikwambi.

The police have identified the deceased as Ithete Simon.

Meanwhile, the police in Outapi are investigating the death of 27-year-old Joel Mwatile who died on Saturday. Mwatile was found hanging from a tree with a wire around his neck.

It is alleged that the deceased hanged himself after he allegedly overturned a motor vehicle earlier that morning and then fled the accident scene, according to the police.



2019-10-22 07:07:21 | 14 hours ago