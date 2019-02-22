Namibian socialite launches beard oil

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK - Namibian socialite and model Wellem Kapenda teamed up with a local cosmetics company, Chrisla Essentials to make and launch a beard smear comprising of 100 percent essential oils and carrier oils.

Kapenda said, “I have been promoting Chrisla Essentials brand for quite some time, we got together and decided to come up with a new product which caters to men, which is the beard oil.”

He said the beard oil not only helps with healthy beard growth, but it moisturises it, keeps it shiny and it apparently has a flavourful scent.

According to Kapenda, the thought of promoting beard oil that caters for all was quite hard.

“I decided to use models with different kinds of beards, to show people that there are many kinds of beards because we are very stereotypical when it comes to that. If you don’t have a face filled with hair, it’s not a beard. We need to stop that,” Kapenda said

He added, “I believe this will be my greatest challenge in the long run, thinking of ideas on how to show the world beard oil in a way no one else could and the other challenge would be marketing. I am very detailed orientated and I am a major perfectionist when it comes to my work. I don’t believe in “its okay” I want perfection.”

Kapenda said his focus is the beard oil at the moment and 2019 has just started but he can assure his fans and customers that this will be a busy year.

“Knowing me, I will wake up wanting to be a chef, who knows? As I always say, you have one life, and you can do so much with it, that’s what I am doing. Simply living life,” gushed the enthusiastic Kapenda.

He said, “If you have the key, open the door. Don’t be afraid to start something.”

Kapenda said all Chrisla products are available from Chrisla Essentials or selected pharmacies countrywide and beard oil is for all types of beards.



