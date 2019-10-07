Nampost honours Gandhi

WINDHOEK - Nampost recently released a set of five stamps in honour of Indian anti-colonial nationalist, Mahatma Gandhi.

Founding President Sam Nujoma launched the commemorative stamps in Windhoek last week. Nujoma was joined by international relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, India’s High Commissioner to Namibia Prashant Agrawal and Speaker of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi at the commemoration, which also marked the 150th anniversary of Gandhi.

Nujoma paid homage to Gandhi, saying he was a great statesman, thinker, humanist and an apostle of peace of the 20th century, through his concept of freedom.

Nujoma said Gandhi never tolerated the subordination of one nation or individual to another.

He added that the relations between the people of India and Namibia date back to the time of bitter struggle for national independence and sovereignty and have been deeply rooted in the history and work of the non-aligned movement.

In addition, Agrawal said instead of diminishing in relevance, Gandhian values have become all the more pertinent in the 21st century.

“Whichever the challenge we confront, we can be sure that the Gandhian way is a real, live option, an option that informs and illuminates. He is a moral aquifer, to help replenish and recharge our thirsty souls,” he said. During the past months, a series of events have been organized by the High Commission of India in Namibia to mark Gandhi at 150, including Gandhi lectures in a number of schools and organisations, planting of 150 trees on World Environment Day, promoting cycling and sustainable lifestyle and donating books on Mahatma Gandhi to school libraries, amongst others.



