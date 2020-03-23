NamPost to remain open for business during virus crisis Staff Reporter Business Khomas

In response to the confirmed Covid-19 cases in Namibia and the directives issued by the government and head of state, NamPost has implemented preventative measures as part of its overall action plan to protect the health of staff and clients throughout the country. As part of preventative measures, there will be restrictions on the number of clients in the post office dependent on the post office lay-out and size and customers will be requested to keep a distance of at least a metre as directed by the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

According to a statement by NamPost’s Manager for Corporate Communications, Wilson Shikoto, pensioners and grant receivers will also be requested not to congregate at the post offices after receiving their money.

“Pensioners are hereby informed that their money is available for the whole month and there is no need for everybody to come to the post office on the pay-out day. Those that have already migrated to the new VISA-branded SmartCard can use the card for purchases at any shop that accepts card payments,” Shikoto explained.

In addition, all post offices entrants will be requested to wash their hands with soap or sanitise before entering. Failure to observe this will result in access being denied. All post office frontline staff are provided with protective gear and will disinfect the counter as well as point of sale devices after every use.

“We humbly request you not to visit the post office if you are sick or you are displaying symptoms associated with coronavirus. NamPost wishes to inform its esteemed customers that delays will be experienced in all incoming and outgoing mails as well as parcels as a result of the precautionary measures taken locally and internationally. All NamPost branches will remain open, but we strongly encourage our clients to observe the measures put in place to curb the transmission of the coronavirus,” said Shikoto.

