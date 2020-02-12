NamPower holds trainee graduation ceremony Staff Reporter Youth Khomas

Paheja Siririka

Namibia’s national power utility company NamPower recently held a trainee graduation ceremony to award deserving artisans and electricians.

Acting Chief Operating Officer (COO) Gerson Rukata said NamPower’s flagship development initiatives NamPower Vocational Training Centre (NPVTC) and Education Training and Development (ETD) forms an integral part of the organisation’s commitment to enhance the quality of life for as many Namibians as possible.

Rutaka stated ETD has become a knowledge and skills upgrading hub for employees. “ETD has also produced trainees who are experts in automation. The trainees will use the acquired expertise to install body-temperature sensors (commonly known as KNX Technology) for switching electricity on and off in NamPower offices,” said Rutaka.

He further urged trainee graduates to make ultimate use of the acquired knowledge and strive to be more than just successful. “Be significant in whatever you lay your hands on. Significance is about touching others and bettering those around you through your work and skills,” he admonished.

Graduate Wilbard Mambale (24), who completed the Electrical General course said he has always wanted to be an electrician. “I was at the University of Namibia (Unam) doing science; I then applied for the programme at NamPower because of the interest I had in electricity,” Mambale told Youth Corner.

He further appreciates the efforts of NamPower. “They are giving back to the community, and the other thing I love about them is they are also creating hope for the older employees to study; that is a remarkable venture. I urge other companies to invest in their human resources as much as possible,” stated Mambale.

Another graduate Johannes Kandenge (27) comes from a technical background and tapping into electricity was something he wanted to do. “I grew up in a workshop; my father is a mechanic but I was more into the electrical stuff, so I have always wanted to pursue a career in this type of field,” revealed Kandenge.

This was not the first time Kandenge applied for the traineeship at NamPower. “Due to the criteria, I couldn’t get in when I applied in 2009. I tried again in 2014 and that’s when I was accepted. This is where I belong and this is what I am supposed to be doing,” emphasised Kandenge.

He sees a bright future for him as far as his exposure to the electricity field is concerned. “I am more into the electrical installation; I would like to establish a firm where I install everything electricity-related,” he told Youth Corner.

–psiririka@nepc.com.na

2020-02-12 07:27:39 | 4 hours ago