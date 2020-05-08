NamPower makes two exco appointments Staff Reporter Business Khomas

NamPower has appointed Fritz Jacobs as its Chief Operating Officer, effective 1 May 2020. Jacobs joins NamPower with over 25 years of corporate and private sector experience, ranging from consulting engineering, telecommunications, electricity, mining and construction environments. He worked at organisational levels from functional to executive and at governance as well as board level. Jacobs was also previously employed at NamPower as general manager: NamPower Investments (New Business).

Meanwhile, Kandali Iyambo has been appointed as NamPower’s Executive: Modified Single Buyer (MSB), also effective 1 May 2020. She currently holds the position of Senior Manager: Energy Trading. Iyambo has 12 years experience in the energy trading discipline.

The positions of chief operating officer and executive: MSB were recently advertised internally and externally.

These recent appointments come as a result of NamPower’s realignment of its organisational structure, especially at executive level. NamPower’s Executive Committee (ExCo) is comprised of the managing director, chief operating officer, executive: generation, executive: MSB, executive: transmission, executive: human capital, chief financial officer and chief innovation officer. In addition, the corporation also has a chief legal and compliance officer.

The two new appointments leave vacant the positions of executive: transmission and executive: human capital and chief innovation officer to complete the ExCo. NamPower aims to fill these vacancies soonest for a complete management team to ensure the effective implementation of its new business strategy.



