Nam’s new reality singing competition Strauss Lunyangwe Entertainment Khomas

As the entertainment scene around the world has become stagnant due to the pandemic, South Africa’s most-watched reality television show, Idols, recently made its return for season 16.

Namibia is not far behind, with a new singing competition, called ‘The Search’, which will set out to look for the next sensational star across the country. Entertainment Now! spoke to Ndapewa Hazel Ambambi, public relations officer of the show to find out more about the show.

‘’A group of innovative young people from the entertainment industry came together to create a show that will focus on vocalists in any musical genre, including choirs, hip-hop, rap, RnB, dance hall, reggae, etc – you name it – from all parts of Namibia with no age restrictions,’’ she explained.

The 16-part show is in association with the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), and it will be aired on all their platforms. The judging panel consists of rapper/actor Dice, gospel singer Lady May Africa and Daniel Nadunya.

“We were looking for a variety of people in the industry with different personalities and ended up with the judges we have currently, with surprising guest judges in each phase yet to be announced. The three-months reality show will have three phases: the audition phase, contestants cutting phase and the live show phase,’’ she said.

For the audition phase, hopefuls are encouraged to send themselves singing a 30-second video clip via Whatsapp to 0816672781.

“Our second phase will have contestants performing a backtrack in front of the judges and either get a yes or no to go through to the live show of competing for the overall prize. Our live show phase will see contestants fight it out for the overall prize over three live shows,’’ Ambambi said.

Ambambi feels Namibians longs to have local content on their screens of such nature and have received great feedback so far from the public.

‘’The Search would, therefore, like to encourage corporate companies to take part in the first of its kind reality show that seeks to discover, develop and establish, as well as bring much-needed locally produced entertainment,’’ she ended.

The Search will have one overall winner and a big cash prize that will be announced at the media launch scheduled for this month.

– slunyangwe@nepc.com.na



2020-08-07 12:14:20 | 9 hours ago