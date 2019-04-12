Nandi-Ndaitwah urges entrepreneurs to think out of the box

WINDHOEK- Deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says it’s time for Namibians to start thinking out of the box to grow the economy to levels that would make a difference to the socio-economic challenges.

Nandi-Ndaitwah who double up as the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation said this while contributing to the 2019/20 National Budget in Parliament last week.

“We have a tendency once you see one person running a successful business, we all run for the same business. This reaction is more common among SME. The result is the businesses becoming non profitable and in most cases they all die at the same time. Why can’t we think out of the box to be unique,” she said.

“Do not always compete with others in the hope of becoming the best. It is said that, “is better to be unique than the best, because being the best makes you the number one but, being unique makes you the only one.” Furthermore, Nandi-Ndaitwah says another important part of this year’s budget is an increase in the development budget, which she said it must be a welcome move to the nation.

“As we all know, the development budget is mostly an investment in infrastructure such as roads, railways and communication networks which are the engine of any economy,” she said.

She said while the government has a responsibility to develop policies and draw up the budget, its execution is national responsibility.

“This responsibility must start from the government offices to the private sector and general public,” she said.

“You are free to argue with me, but I strongly believe that, if all of us who have been entrusted with the implementation of capital projects have the nation at heart, we will have gone a long way in addressing some of the challenges we are facing today,” she said. According to Nandi-Ndaitwah, as a nation, “we lost a lot of money on tenders given to people, I do not know if I can say without capacity or simply they have wrong intentions.”

“How do you explain a person given a public job for example to construct a school, clinic, and road among others and leave it unfinished while that person is paid,” she questioned.

Next, time, she added, “You see the same person is given another job.”

She said unless this type of behavior comes to an end, Namibia will be a shame in the eyes of other nations.

“And I am telling you no one will be served even those who feel are well off,” she said, adding that the citizens need to change their thinking and be national as opposed to individuals.

2019-04-12 09:54:50 1 days ago