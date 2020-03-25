Nangolo’s bail slashed to N$5 000

Local lawyer Mbanga Siyomunji on Monday convinced Windhoek magistrate Ivan Gawanab to drastically reduce the bail amount the State suggested for Simon Nangolo down from N$50 000 to N$5 000 after the State removed their initial objection to bail.

Nangolo is on trial on charges of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft of six rhino horns worth N$600 000 together with Paulus Mwetulundila.

It is alleged they broke into a house in Sanderburg Street in the Luxury Hills neighbourhood of Windhoek on 31 January last year and stole the rhino horns that were kept in a suitcase in the ceiling of the house.

Mwetulundila was initially arrested a few days after the burglary and Nangolo was only nabbed during the second week of February.

Siyomunji was appointed by Legal Aid after Nangolo applied for legal aid during his first court appearance on 17 February.

Mwetulundila is still in police custody as the State is still opposing bail on the grounds that it is not in the interest of the public and that it is a serious offence.

Prosecutor Ntelamo Mabuku told the court that they are no longer opposing bail for Nangolo and suggested an amount of N$50 000 with strict conditions attached, Siyomunji objected to the amount and said that it is tantamount to refusing his client bail as the amount is excessive.

He however agreed that stringent conditions can be set.

The magistrate agreed and granted Nangolo bail of N$5 000 and attached the conditions that Nangolo must report twice a week on Mondays and Fridays at the police station and hand in his passport. He is further not allowed to apply for new travel documents and also may not leave the district of Windhoek without the permission of the investigating officer.

2020-03-25 07:32:18 | 3 hours ago