Nanjing donates 30 000 face masks Staff Reporter National Khomas

×

Windhoek on Monday got a consignment of 30 000 face masks that will boost the current raft of hygienic measures in the city.

This will help prevent the spread of Covid-19 that spreads through social contact and which has since the outbreak affected 25 people in Namibia.

The ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in Namibia, Zhang Yiming and other senior Chinese embassy personnel officiated at the handover ceremony in Windhoek on Monday. Nanjing joins other Chinese cities and several Chinese enterprises that have donated face masks, hand sanitisers and other medical supplies to help Namibia quell the spread of the respiratory disease. On 22 May, Windhoek also received 20 000 N95 masks from Shanghai in addition to the 50 000 masks donated by Jiangsu Province that are expected to arrive this week in Namibia.

Chongqing in southwestern China also joined the bandwagon and will provide to the Namibian city 5000 medical gloves, 700 isolation gowns and 400 medical thermometers. On 27 May, the Chinese embassy donated four sets of temperature screening cameras worth N$183 000 to the Namibian Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security to enhance the ministry’s capacity to fight the spread of the coronavirus that leads to Covid-19. Speaking at the handover ceremony at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Windhoek, councillor Loide Kaiyamo, a member of the city’s international relations committee, reiterated that there is no known vaccine or cure for the virus and it knows no borders as all countries are affected.

She observed the pandemic requires more international and enhanced cooperation, solidarity as demonstrated by the donation of Nanjing.

At municipal level, Kaiyamo noted there is a need for synergy and international solidarity between municipalities and development partners in support of ongoing national efforts.

“This also means we must remain united in our shared humanity,” stressed the councillor, who added, “Let me therefore take this opportunity to extend our sincere gratitude to our friends in the sister city of Nanjing for the donation of the 30 000 masks towards the City of Windhoek.” The City of Windhoek and Nanjing in 2015 signed a cooperation agreement through which Monday’s mask donation - one of several - was facilitated. Face masks combined with other preventive measures such as the frequent washing of hands and social distancing and hand sanitising help to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Chinese government and business enterprises also donated 435 000 masks, 30 ventilators, 10 oxygen generators, 20 000 testing kits, 31500 medical gloves, 12500 protective suits, 13 800 face shields, 13 000 medical shoe covers, over 1000 thermometers and other essential medical supplies that will arrive soon.

China is also considering further assistance and bilateral support for Namibia to help Namibia brothers and sisters through this difficult time.

2020-06-03 09:35:44 | 19 hours ago