Nanso approved on World Federation of Democratic Youth

WINDHOEK - The Namibia National Student’s Organisation (Nanso) has been approved as an official member of the World Federation of Democratic Youth (WFDY).

WFDY is an international youth organisation, recognised by the United Nations as an international youth non-governmental organisation, with an international broad membership comprised of youth organisations from more than 80 member states.

Historically, WFDY has characterised itself as anti-imperialist and left-wing.

WFDY was founded in London in 1945 as a broad international youth movement, organised in the context of the end of World War 11 with the aim of uniting youth from the Allies behind an anti-fascist platform that was broadly pro-peace, anti-nuclear war, expressing friendship between youth of the capitalist and socialist nations.

Nanso spokesperson Simon Taapopi yesterday said they are proud to announce that Nanso was recently approved as an official member of the WFDY.

He said thanks goes to the leadership of Nanso National Secretary of Politics and International Affairs, Ester Shitana who spearheaded the process.

Equally, he noted the idea was informed by Nanso president Ester Simon’s strategic vision and political direction premised on the three pillars of organisational policy development and implementation, campus and community work and advancing international relations and cooperation.

According to him, Nanso was also approved as a member of the WFDY because of its international vision which is premised and aligned to establishments and organisations that share a common interest of promoting peace, international solidarity and uniting all youth and students’ structures.

WFDY Headquarters are in Budapest, Hungary, with its main event being the World Festival of Youth and Students.

“We would also like to extend our sincere gratitude to the Vice president of the World Federation of Democratic Youth Naftal Kambunga, the South African Students Congress, the Swapo Party Youth League and other student organisations for their immense support and lobbying,” Taapopi said.

Vice president of WFDY in Charge of Africa Region Naftal Kambungu who is based at its headquarters in Budapest, Hungary confirmed that the General Council of WFDY has endorsed the recommendations of the WFDY African Regional Commission to admit Nanso as a full member of WFDY.

“In this regard comrade leaders and your entire rank and files at all levels, receive our warm congratulations and welcome to the folds of the largest youth federation in the world,” Kambungu said.

