Nanso convenes general council meeting Staff Reporter National Khomas

The Namibia National Students Organisation will hold its General Students Council (GSC) meeting starting today until next week Monday at Otjikondo in the Kunene region.

At the gathering of the students’ body, Nanso delegates are expected to appoint the substantive secretary general and additional National Executive Committee (NEC) members.

Nanso spokesperson Dylan Mukoroli said the general students’ council will be hosted under the theme, ‘Nanso in Reflection: Accountable to Students and Learners and in echoing the theme, it will deliberate and evaluate the organisational programme and set its agenda for the next six months.

“The GSC is the highest decision-making body between congresses. It is convened in fulfillment of the constitution which states that the GSC shall meet every six months, on dates recommended by the NEC,” Mukoroli told New Era upon enquiry.

The council will assess progress made in the implementation of congress resolutions and analyse the challenges encountered and lessons drawn in the implementation of resolutions in addition to identifying and responding to existing and emerging challenges in the education cluster.

“It shall be a platform for critical and grounded engagement between national and regional leadership. All 14 regional chairpersons will be present to represent the views of branches,” he said.

“Provision in the constitution states that the GSC shall discuss, adopt, revise, amend and, or repudiate its own resolutions, decisions and or recommendations of the NEC.”

The GSC takes place amidst the global Covid-19 pandemic, which has changed livelihoods across the globe, especially in education, and it has set back global economies.

«This grants the opportunity for retrospective analysis to be done on the state of education and what we will be advocating for going forward,» Mukoroli stated.

All agenda points and engagements will create a framework and vision to renew the organisation’s mandate towards a non-racial, united, emancipative, character building and transformative education sector and an effective and capable organisation that is decisive in its pursuit for change.

