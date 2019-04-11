Nanso hails its leader’s inclusion on economic think tank

WINDHOEK - The Namibia National Student’s Organisation (Nanso) has welcomed the appointment of its president Ester Simon by President Hage Geingob to serve on the High level Panel on the Namibian Economy, which was announced last week.

Due to the country’s moribund economy, President Hage Geingob reconstituted the Presidential Economic Advisory Council into the new high-level panel.

Nanso secretary general Simon Taapopi this week said the student body finds the appointment of its leader “highly appropriate”.

“We have confidence and trust in her leadership to serve, represent and advocate the views and interest of young people in addressing and articulating the African development agenda at a critical time in the life of our country and the world over,” Taapopi noted.

In addition, Nanso feels the appointment gives young people the assurance that Geingob and his leadership do take note of the youth that have the repository, education and capabilities to serve in serious national positions of trust and responsibility.

Besides Simon, who is an ordinary member, the panel also comprises of its chairperson Johannes Gawaxab, deputised by Nangula Uaandja.

Other members are Florette Nakusera, EstelleTjipuka, Kauna Ndilula, Martin Shipanga, Jason Kasuto, Sven Thieme, Junius Mungunda,James Mnyupe, Professor Kenneth Matengu, Michael Iyambo, Evangelina Nailenge, Gitta Paetzhold, Justine Braby, Immanuel Kadhila, Klaus Schade, Banda Shilimela, Dr. Carlos Lopes, Dr. Joseph Okpaku and Vuyo Jack.

During the appointment of the panel, Geingob said in light of the current economic state, in which numerous exogenous shocks have negatively impacted the country’s developmental trajectory, the Presidential Economic Advisory Council has been reconstituted into a high-level Panel on the Namibian Economy, with key deliverables stipulated in the terms of reference.

Geingob said the single-minded intent for reconstituting the panel, is to solicit evidence-based recommendations, strategies and interventions that will prove effective in reviving and accelerating inclusive economic growth and employment creation through private-sector-led investment.

The High Level Panel on the Namibian Economy shall conduct rigorous analysis of existing economic policies, regulatory environment and the ease of doing business, to identify bottlenecks undermining the attraction and retention of investment and economic growth, such as structural and bureaucratic.

it will also recommend policy approaches, strategies and remedial interventions to revive and accelerate Namibia’s economic performance, through private sector led investment.

Further, it shall examine demographic and technological trends that will affect the landscape for jobs and recommend measures to prepare Namibian workers for the future of work.

Besides her new appointment, Simon is also serving as an executive member of the Southern African Students Union and chairperson of the African Union Youth Club in Namibia.

Academically, she holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English and an Honours Degree in Communications from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust).

She is currently enrolled at the University of Namibia, as a first-year part-time student, pursuing an honours degree in law.

