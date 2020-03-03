Nasawu trains fishing sector shop stewards

WALVIS BAY – The Namibian Seamen and Allied Workers Union (Nasawu) that is an affiliate member of the Trade Union Congress of Namibia (Tucna) is training close to 30 shop stewards in the sector.

Tucna president Paulus Hango yesterday during the opening of the workshop said it is a must to train shop stewards with enough skills and knowledge as they are usually the first to represent workers at their various workplaces.

Shop stewards, he noted, are responsible for guiding union members while also acting as a link between management and employees. “They also have the responsibility of representing workers during grievances, disciplinary hearings, while making sure they adhere to the laws of the Labour Act,” explained Hango.

Hango said the training focuses on employee and employer relations, dispute of right and dispute of interest, employment contracts, disciplinary action while also looking at ground procedures for termination of employment contracts.

“We cannot afford situations whereby employees facing disciplinary hearings are not prepared enough as this can result in dismissals. Therefore, we have to empower our shop stewards with enough knowledge to be able to deal with issues that may arise in their respective workplaces,” Hango stated.

2020-03-03 06:56:30 | 18 hours ago