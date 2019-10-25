NASCAM marks 25 years of existence Strauss Lunyangwe Entertainment Khomas

WINDHOEK-Namibian Society of Composer and Authors of Music (NASCAM) will be celebrating its 25th Anniversary of existence since its inception.

The organization has come a long way staying dedicated with its visionary leaders that pursued the challenges of managing the rights of the authors, composers and publishers in the country.

The organisation has thus decided to host a fun day to help celebrate this milestone at the Zoo Park on 9 November at the lawn area.

The event will have 30 artists performing giving a chance to those that do not get a chance on the stage usually, while some will be able to exhibit their products like CD’s, DVD’s, t-shirts, caps, and studio pamphlets to mention just a few.

Over the years the organization has managed to maintain to its mandate that is to collect and distribute royalties towards its members every year.

NASCAM has also worked hard to acquire its own assets through the years, noting that all administrations and gathering of artists are hosted free or with no monetary interests at their offices.

Speaking to Entertainment Now! John Max Ceo of NASCAM highlighted some of their achievements such as paying outside artists royalties which were a total yearly average of over N$ 100,000.00 to outside to foreign sisters’ organizations. ‘’This amount has decreased in the last six years, this is due to the increasing usage of local musical contents in our major users and the public demand for local music content ‘’ he explained.

Max is also advocating for the implementation of the National Arts and Cultural Heritage Policy which will force all national institutions to use a certain percentage of local creative products in their premises or services. He said this will encourage creativities and will retain royalties and other income within the industry.

‘’The collection of royalties has improved even though it depends on the market size and the usage of music in major platforms or players. The usage of musical contents has been easily accessible through different digital platforms and the returns on income take time to reach the owner’s pockets’’ he said.

He, however, ended by reminded all unregistered songwriters to register their songs and all music users to apply for the Copyright Music license.





