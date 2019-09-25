Nasria sponsors MTC Knockout Project with N$50 000

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK - The National Special Risks Insurance Association (Nasria) yesterday became the latest corporate to come on board to throw their weight behind the much anticipated MTC Knockout Project, which is aimed at creating awareness and condemn the ongoing gender-based violence against women.

Nasria handed over a sponsorship of N$50 000 to the anti-gender based violence project in Windhoek yesterday, where Ndjoura Tjozongoro, the chief executive officer of Nasria, said they are proud and honoured to be part of a project of such national importance. “Nasria is an organisation that specialises in insurance of amongst others goods and property damaged as a result of riot and strikes. Riot and strikes are associated with violence and Nasria as an insurer against the results of violence saw it fit to be associated with any campaign against violence and as such we decided to throw our weight behind this initiative and stand up against gender-based violence,” said Tjozongoro. He continued: “Nasria recognises the ill effects of gender-based violence on our society and agree that this dragon needs to be outrooted by any means possible. Nasria is therefore delighted to partner up with MTC in the fight against gender-based violence.” Also speaking at the sponsorship handover ceremony, activist Job Amupanda – who is one of the participants in the MTC Knockout Project – applauded MTC and all partners for coming up with the initiative and said rooting out gender-based violence requires a multifaceted approached and the entire nation has a role to play.

Amupanda added that the MTC Knockout Project will give birth to other such projects also aimed at fighting violence and other ills in society. Meanwhile, MTC’s chief of human capital and corporate affairs Tim Ekandjo thanked Nasria for coming on board and hinted that more partners will be announced in the days and weeks to come. “Thanks to Nasria for coming on board to help fight this problem. Within the coming days we will still announce another six more companies that have agreed to come on board and join the fight against this big problem,” said Ekandjo.

2019-09-25 07:38:51 22 hours ago