  • July 25th, 2019
Natau to hold its 9th congress in August

Staff Reporter   National   Khomas
9 hours ago
WINDHOEK - Namibian Transport and Allied Workers Union (Natau) will hold its ninth national congress next month from 15 to 18. The congress will be held under the theme, Transport and logistic workers unite for job security and decent wages. The event will be held at Greiters Conference Centre on the outskirts of Windhoek (Brakwater).

In a press statement, Natau’s General Secretary John Natangwe Kwedhi said Natau’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) took the decision. Kwedhi said the CEC is the highest authority decision-making body and they met on January 25 and 26, 2019 and resolved to hold their 9th congress this August. On July 13, 2019, the CEC finalised the congress preparations.

He said clause 10.2 of Natau constitution provides that the national congress should be convened every four years to give account to the rank and file membership on the activities the union has done for the past four years.

Kwedhi said delegates from the regions are expected to arrive on August 15, 2019 at 14h00 for registration and the official opening will be on August 16,2019.
 


