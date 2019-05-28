Nation mourns Swapo councillors Kuushomwa and Nghilumbwa

WINDHOEK – President Hage Geingob led tributes for two Swapo councillors Lotto Kuushomwa and Samson Nghilumbwa who died separately yesterday morning.

Just as the nation was digesting news of the death of Nghilumbwa, a Swapo local authority councillor for Walvis Bay who died in a freak accident near Swakopmund early yesterday, news of Oshakati East Constituency Councillor Kuushomwa’s death also broke.

Kuushomwa reportedly collapsed in the National Council chambers during parliamentary proceedings. Fellow members of parliament in the National Council remember Kuushomwa as a man of few words but full of wisdom when contributing to motions.



Kuushomwa, who is said to have been in and out of hospital since last year, collapsed during a session in the National Council yesterday.

On learning of their deaths, President Geingob said: “It is tragic for the nation to experience the passing of two dedicated community leaders in one day. As a country in mourning of a stalwart of our liberation struggle and former Vice-President, Cde Iyambo, I recognise during this difficult hour the contributions of a freedom fighter Councillor Kuushomwa and Councillor Ndishoshili Nghilumbwa in building a better Namibian house.”

Shocked fellow members of parliament tried to assist Kuushomwa and rushed him to the Roman Catholic Hospital but where he passed on upon arrival.

Kuushomwa was born on March 3, 1960.

As a member of the National Council he served on the Standing Committee on Habitat.

He is a former People’s Liberation Army of Namibia (Plan) combatant and a retired chopper pilot.

Kuushomwa has been the councillor for Oshakati East Constituency since 2004 and served as chairperson of the Oshana Regional Council between 2010 and 2015, according to Nampa.

He joined the National Council in 2015.

National Council Chairperson Margaret Mensah-Williams also paid tribute.

According to her, Kuushomwa leaves behind a legacy of faithful service to the nation through his law-making role in parliament.

“As we mourn our dear colleague, comrade and friend, allow me, on my own behalf and that of everyone at Parliament to extend sincere condolences to his family, comrades and friends. May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace,” she consoled.

Fellow Swapo MP and Keetmanshoop Urban Constituency Councillor Hilma Nicanor remembers him as a fellow former Plan combatant who was a commander in exile.

Nicanor said she will also remember him as a loyal patriotic Namibian who saw the need to fight for the independence of Namibia.

“It’s one of the saddest news and very tragic especially in the House of Legislature. I am saddened to have lost not only a fellow Namibian but indeed a veteran of the liberation struggle,” she noted.

Nudo MP in the National Council Peter Kazongominja, who is Aminius Constituency Councillor, was shocked to hear of Kuushomwa’s death from this reporter.

“I am shocked. I was not in session today because I was busy attending a workshop. I am struggling to come to terms with his death. He was my friend. He was a pilot by profession. We sat next to each other and we would whisper to each other making jokes,” he said.

He said he will remember Kuushomwa as a good man who detested tribalism and regionalism.

“He was an active member until last year when he collapsed in Otjiwarongo. He also missed a lot of sessions. He was no longer the Lotto I knew. He was even struggling to walk,” he said.

Melania Ndjago, Swapo MP and Karibib Constituency Councillor, said Kuushomwa was a people’s person and very friendly towards others.

“When he talks, he talks wisdom. He contributed to quality debates. I wish the bereaved family strength during this dark moment. God is the one who gives and takes,” she remarked.

Reacting to the news, Jason Ndakunda, Swapo MP and Engela Constituency Councillor said: “I used to sit next to him. He used to take notes of the proceedings. He didn’t talk too much, but when he talked, he made a lot of sense. He is a military man and military people don’t talk a lot.”

