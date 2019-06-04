National Fistball League enters third round

WINDHOEK - The third round of fixtures in the Bank Windhoek National Fistball League,will take place at the Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC) at the coastal town on Saturday.

Current champions Cohen Fistball Club (CFC 1), who have been in remarkable form this season, have been identified as tournament favourites going into the weekend’s fixtures.

Boosted by the national team players who are currently prepping themselves for the World Cup which will take place in Switzerland in the next two months, CFC 1 will try to extend their four-point lead over title contenders Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW 1).

A total of eight teams, divided into two groups, will battle it out for bragging rights. Defending champions CFC 1 will face SKW 2, CFC 3 and host SFC 2 in Group A.

Even without Götz Friedrich, their injured captain who suffered a shoulder injury in training, CFC 1 is still tipped to dominate Group A. As the group’s underdogs, SFC 2 will have a hard time winning games against their opponents from Windhoek.

SKW 1, CFC 2, SFC 1 and Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) will battle it out in Group B. SKW 1 are expected to control this group while the other teams will fight to finish second. However, all eyes are on SFC 1 who could prevail against the weakened Cohen 2 and reach the semi-finals for the first time this season.

“It remains to be seen which team will emerge victorious over the weekend since the word is that every player is ready to put in a great performance come match day. As a result, this weekend’s fixtures promise to deliver top class fistball at the coast,” said Fistball Association of Namibia’s media officer Helmo Minz.





