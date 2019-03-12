National Fistball League resumes 

WINDHOEK - The first round of fixtures in the Bank Windhoek National Fistball League will officially commence this coming weekend at the Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) fields in Windhoek. Kick-off is scheduled at 08h30 on Saturday, 16 March 2019.

Current champions Cohen Fistball Club (CFC 1), who did not lose a game in the past 10 months, have been identified as tournament favourites going into the weekend’s fixtures.

A total of eight teams, divided into two groups will compete for top honours. Group A will consist of CFC 1, 2 and 4, as well as the hosts SKW 2. It remains to be seen which team will challenge the reigning champions, CFC 1 in Group A, but fireworks are expected between the teams contesting for the second spot. As a result, this group will be one to watch.

SKW 1, CFC 3, Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC) and Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS), will contest for bragging rights in Group B. SKW 1 is expected to finish top of the group after the preliminary round. CFC 3, who won the opening tournament last month after displaying top class fistball, hope to take that momentum along to qualify for the semi-finals.

After the semi and finals fixtures, the first round of the Bank Windhoek National Fistball League will conclude with an announcement of the selected list of players who have made it into the Namibian national squad.

The team will represent Namibia at the upcoming World Championships tournament set to take place in Winterthur, Switzerland in August. The Namibian team will face Denmark, Netherlands, Japan and Australia in the preliminary round.



