National Indoor Hockey League rewards top teams

WINDHOEK – The Namibia Hockey Union (NHU) hosted its 2019 Bank Windhoek National Indoor Hockey League awards ceremony last weekend at the Windhoek Show Grounds.

Medals and trophies were awarded to the winning teams in the Premier, Reserve Premier, First and Second Leagues in both the men and women divisions. Saints were announced as the top winners of the National Indoor Hockey League as they won the Men’s and Women’s Premier League and the Reserve Men’s Premier League titles. Angels Ladies won the women’s Reserve Premier League.

The Men’s First League title went to Sparta from the Erongo Region, while Angels walked away as winners of the Women’s division. Windhoek Old Boys Sports Club secured the championship title in both the Men’s and Women’s Second Leagues.

“Congratulations to the winning and participant teams for putting up unbelievable performances during the leagues fixtures. Thank you to Bank Windhoek for making this possible,” said NHU’s president, Marc Nel.

With the National Indoor Hockey League officially concluded, teams and players are already focused on preparing for the much anticipated Bank Windhoek National Outdoor Hockey League, scheduled to kick off early next month.

2019-06-13 11:50:40 6 hours ago