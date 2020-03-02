NaTIS centre opens its doors in Divundu Staff Reporter National Kavango West

Shoki Kandjimi

Transport minister John Mutorwa officially opened the new NaTIS office on Thursday in Divundu. The inauguration of this office came at a time when residents of Divundu used to travel about 200km to Rundu to access vehicle registration and learner’s licensing services.

“I am very happy and proud to announce that as of today, our people in this area will no longer be required to travel to Rundu for over the counter services,” Mutorwa said.

The new NaTIS office will be testing and issuing learner’s licenses, vehicle registration and licensing. Additionally, the office will renew vehicle and driving licenses. The centre will also issue vehicle licence mark (number plates) with the abbreviation DV for Divundu.

The Roads Authority (RA) has signed an agreement with the Divundu Village Council to manage the NaTIS office. RA will also cover all cost incurred by the village council while managing the decentralised licensing centre.

Joseph Dinyando, the chairperson of the Divundu Village Council, welcomed the decentralisation of the NaTIS office in Divundu. He said that the village council will continue to forge partnerships with key stakeholders to bring services closer to the residents of the village.

At the same occasion, Mutorwa warned fraudsters to access NaTIS services through correct procedures and only with authorised NaTIS officials.

The minister further said people who plan on carrying out deceitful activities will face the full wrath of the law. He further urged the public to report dubious practices of issuing fake licenses to the relevant authorities.

On his part, Roads Authority’s CEO Conrad Lutombi reiterated the RA’s commitment of bringing services closer to the people. Lutombi also revealed that there are plans to construct the Divundu-Muhembo road to avoid more accidents from occurring on that road.

He also pledged N$5 000 on behalf of the RA to the Divundu Combined School.

New beginnings… Transport minister John Mutorwa hands over a number plate to Joseph Dinyando, the chairperson of the Divundu Village Council.

