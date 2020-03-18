NaTIS enforces measures to battle Covid-19

Despite the uncertainty among hundreds of drivers who showed up at the NaTIS in desperate search of vehicle licences and other services, it’s offices in Windhoek managed to open its doors to the public yesterday late in the day after securing protective clothing to prevent the potential spread of the dreaded coronavirus.

Most clients were in need of vehicle registration and licencing, roadworthy testing, driver testing and application for personalised and specific numbers, as well as the application for temporary and special permits.

Following the two confirmed coronavirus cases of two Romanian nationals who tested positive last week in Windhoek, President Hage Geingob on Saturday said the health of Namibians is the first priority, therefore appropriate precautionary measures must be taken. Following the government’s announcement to suspend all big gatherings for 30 days, NaTIS was one of the SOEs that closed its offices due to the crowded nature of its business while preventive measures were being put in place.

NaTIS closed its offices on Monday and decided to resume work yesterday. However, its offices countrywide could not open its doors on time as protective clothing and sanitary products were not delivered on time.

When New Era visited the NaTIS office in Windhoek, many vehicles could be seen around the premises, while others blocked the road.

The delay caused a bit of confusion yesterday morning at the Windhoek offices, as some customers complained they were kept in the dark over the operating hours. Some complained that NaTIS had the entire Monday to ensure preventive measures against the virus were enforced to avoid any delays in service delivery.

“We came here as early as 03h00 this morning. We stood in the queues for so long and now the roads are even blocked because the cars are too many. We don’t know what to do because we need our cars registered and tested for roadworthiness,” complained a customer.

Contacted for comment, Roads Authority spokesperson Hileni Fillemon told New Era the supplier where they ordered the sanitary and preventive products such as hand sanitisers, gloves and masks delivered the products late.

However, she said offices in Windhoek, as well as others elsewhere in Namibia, opened by noon as the products were delivered.

She explained they have to ensure the safety of both customers and staff came first.

“We are not protecting our staff members from the virus, but also our customers. We are making sure that every customer coming into the premises is sanitised,” she noted.

To avoid overcrowding on the premises, Fillemon said employees have taken precautionary measures to take in 10 people at a time.

-anakale@nepc.com.na



2020-03-18 07:20:38 | 16 hours ago