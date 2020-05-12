NaTIS offices now open countrywide Staff Reporter National Khomas

The Roads Authority (RA) has confirmed all Namibia Traffic Information System (NaTIS) offices countrywide were reopened yesterday. However, it emphasised that it is of utmost importance for all NaTIS visitors to comply with the directives of social distancing by avoiding large crowds at the offices and to ensure all hygiene interventions are in place.

In preparation to implement the necessary measures to comply with the set health and hygiene guidelines from our government during stage 2 of the state of emergency period, the RA hereby wishes to inform the public that all NaTIS offices will attend to motor vehicle licence renewals as of yesterday. All motor vehicle licences that have expired during the lockdown period, such as from 30 March 2020 to 30 April 2020, will not be charged penalties.

Motor vehicle licences that have expired from 30 April 2020 are still within the 21 days grace period and no penalties will be charged. However, motor vehicle licences that expired on or before 29 February 2020 will be charged penalties up to the date of the commencement of the lockdown period.

NaTiS offices will also attend to the renewal of driving and learner licence testing of applicants whose documents expired during the lockdown period. This will be done from Monday, 11 May 2020 to Tuesday, 26 May 2020 only. Therefore, applicants are urged to visit NaTIS offices in their respective towns to make bookings during this period. A copy of the expired learner licence will be required when making a booking for a driving test.

Meanwhile, new applications for learner and driving licences will be suspended during the first 2 weeks, from 11 May to 26 May 2020. This is expected to enable NaTIS to attend to the backlog of expired licences and to ensure compliance with social distancing and preventing crowds.

However, according to RA spokesperson Hileni Fillemon, these restrictions will only be applicable at big NaTIS centres such as Windhoek, Ongwediva, Keetmanshoop, Mariental, Okahandja, Gobabis, Rehoboth and Swakopmund. Other NaTIS centres commenced with new learner and driving licence applications as of yesterday.

Applications for domestic road transportation, cross border road transportation and abnormal load permits for the public also commenced yesterday.

Fillemon added that customers are encouraged to make use of debit or credit card facilities when making a payment for services. No payment via e-wallet, easy and or blue wallet will be requested or accepted.

“Customers are obligated to wear masks when visiting our offices. Customers who are not wearing facemasks will not be permitted to enter NaTIS premises. The RA will not provide the public with masks. Customers should make sure that they are in possession of masks before visiting our offices,” said Fillemon.

She added that only 10 customers will be allowed in cash halls at a time. Thus, all customers are required to maintain a safe distance of 1.5 metres from the person in front of them in the queue.

“The safety of our staff and customers is our highest priority and the RA has put all the necessary preventative measures in place to contain the spread of Covid-19. Therefore, we once again wish to appeal to all our clients to adhere to the set precautionary measures and cooperate with our security guards and staff members at all times,” Fillemon concluded.

