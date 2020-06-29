NaTIS services rolled out to Okongo

Hilma Nakanduungile

The Deputy Minister of Works and Transport Veikko Nekundi last Friday officially opened the Namibian Traffic Information System (NaTIS) office in Okongo.

Over the past years, Okongo residents and others from the surroundings travelled long distances to Eenhana or Nkurenkuru in search of NaTIS services, a situation that depleted the financial resources of many people, particularly those without any means of personal transportation.

Speaking at the event, Nekundi said the newly opened office would bring much-needed NaTIS services closer to the people of Okongo and improve their lives immensely. He added that it would equally contribute to the development and growth of Okongo village. “As part of our government’s policy to bring services closer to the people, a need was identified to open a NaTIS office at Okongo. Our main objective is to have fully-fledged NaTIS facilities countrywide and I would like to reassure you here today that the Ministry of Works and Transport together with the Roads Authority will continue to ensure that NaTIS services are taken to the people,” said the deputy works and transport minister.

Although the facility is not fully equipped to provide all examining functions for vehicles and drivers, it will cater for services such as registration and licensing of vehicles, annual renewal of vehicle licences, renewal of driving licences and testing and issuing of learners’ licences.

The NaTIS office is housed at the Okongo Village Council, with renovations and customisation of the project done to the tune of approximately N$225 000.

Nekundi cautioned the nation to be alert of fraudsters who target NaTIS offices to rob members of the public of their hard-earned money by offering them fake learner and driving licenses.

“I am urging you to always do the right thing by applying for NaTIS services through the correct procedures and only with authorized NaTIS officials. Please, do not fall prey to people with dubious agendas,” he urged. Moreover, the chairperson of the Okongo Village Council, Paulus Mwahanyekange, welcomed the decentralisation of the NaTIS office and was certain that it will impact the lives of inhabitants positively.

