NAU commits to first Nam Chamber of Agriculture

WINDHOEK - The Executive Council of the Namibian Agricultural Union (NAU) is establishing a Chamber of Agriculture to change the agricultural policy to allow growth at farm level.

The NAU took this and many other decisions during its 2019 planning session, where all members once again committed themselves to being involved and actively take part in a successful and sustainable land reform process in Namibia.

The council also vowed to make a difference in the socio economic situation of farm workers, to fully implement the national rural safety plan in all regions and to improve the image of commercial agriculture in Namibia through an effective marketing campaign.

2018-11-13 10:18:06 1 months ago