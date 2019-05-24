NBC Saturday Breakfast Show ‘a hit’

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – The new television show airing on Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), ‘The Saturday Breakfast Show’ has turned out to be the people’s favourite show based on feedback from viewers on all social media platforms, according to the producers.

The show has over 27 000 viewers per episode, according to statistics from the NBC mobile app, the producers revealed this week. The Saturday Breakfast Show is a lifestyle magazine talk show that gives updates on the latest trends and weekly news updates, breakfast recipes and stories making headlines with local celebrities.

With a focus to educate and entertain by updating views on the latest trends, top news, and viral stories, the breakfast show also gives financial literacy, which is sponsored by Bank Windhoek.

The show, which is an independent production by Top Class Namibia in partnership with NBC, has sparked massive interest with many socialites craving to be featured on the show.

“I always wanted to make a difference in television, giving the nation, especially the youth what they want to see and something they can relate to. We mostly emphasise on national issues and prove that if one can dream, they can live it,” said Changa Mugwala, the Executive Director of the show, admitting that producing the show was not easy.

Mugwala, who is better known as Don Changa, said he is glad that his show turned out to be a success and he is looking forward to more episodes. Currently, they are at episode 12 of the show.

“Our target audience is between the age of 18-40 and the guests have to be well-known in the country, open-minded and must be updated with current news, trends and have good interaction skills,” he continued.

Mugwala added that together with his team, they are currently working on a short film, another talk show, reality show, and a documentary and they are also launching a radio station in July.

2019-05-24 10:52:45 10 hours ago