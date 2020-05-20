NBL strengthens support to Covid-19 shelter Staff Reporter Business Khomas

Following its recent donation of 53 tents towards the Covid-19 homeless shelter initiative by the Ministry of Health & Social Services, Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) followed up with further support of this project, with a beverage donation valued at close to N$100 000.

NBL Managing Director Marco Wenk handed over 340 cases of Fruitree juice to the health ministry for the close to 500 homeless people currently sheltered by the project. Wenk: “We are extremely passionate about this initiative by government, and applaud them for this. Our support comes from a place of care and passion for our country and her people, and speaks directly to our vision of being a catalyst for positive change, and our purpose of ‘creating a future, enhancing life’. As far as we can, we will continue to support government’s efforts during the war on Covid-19.”

