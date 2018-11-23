NCAQS registers 26 architects and quantity surveyors

Onesmus Embula

WINDHOEK – Out of 34 candidates that sat for the Assessment of Professional Competences (APC) examinations for 2018, 26 have passed.

This represents an overall pass rate of 76 percent, described as a vast improvement from previous years.

The successful 26 candidates each received a registration certificate, enabling them to become registered professional architects and quantity surveyors in their respective fields.

They received their certificates at a ceremony held by the Namibia Council for Architects and Quantity Surveyors (NCAQS) on Wednesday in Windhoek.

Architects-in-training and quantity surveyors-in-training have to register with NCAQS, a statutory body.

On completion of the prescribed training period, which forms part of their route to registration, candidates sit for the annual Assessment of Professional Competence (APC) exam. Passing this exam enables them to be registered as professionals.

At the occasion, John Mutorwa, Minister of Works and Transport, said the presentation and handing over of certificates is a major milestone for these professionals, stating it symbolises upward mobility.

“The certificates will and must open the previously closed doors in order to enable and empower the recipient of the certificates to become registered professionals in their respective fields,” said Mutorwa.

Additionally, he was gratified to note that for the first time since the dawn of the country’s independence the process and activities that preceded the appointment by the line minister, of both the NCAQS and the Namibian Engineering Council (NEC), were publicly advertised as opposed to handpicked, a move that he said reflects democracy and transparency.

“The right and capable leaders are at the helm of these two institutions. No leader was handpicked or imposed from above,” he assured.

Furthermore, he commended local institutions of higher learning for training and educating students, both local and from elsewhere, in different disciplines and professions, including architecture, engineering and quantity surveying. “This matters for the country to eventually achieve and realise our national objectives as articulated in Vision 2030, NDPs and Harambee Prosperity Plan, 2016/17-2018/19 (HPP),” added Mutorwa.

He encouraged recipients that certificates are important documents that represent what a particular person is theoretically able and capable of doing – however he said in practical terms qualifications cannot do the work.

“It’s not one’s aptitude but rather your attitude, the way you feel and think, that takes you to greater heights in your profession,” he cautioned.

Meanwhile, Lesly Hindjou, a quantity surveyor by profession and NCAQS president, humbly requested all candidates that received certificates of registration to adhere to the code of conduct that regulates the profession and always uphold its dignity, standing and reputation.

“The NCAQS has many rivers to cross and far more challenges to overcome. I am certain that so long as we stay on course and continue to do what we have set out to do, in a sustained, measured and continuous way, we will grow the reputation of the NCAQS to greater heights,” said Hindjou.

The ceremony also witnessed the launch of a newly developed member management system and website that form part of an interactive social media platform to smooth NCAQS operations.

