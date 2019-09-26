NCCI launches 7th SWAiTEX 2019

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK - The Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) yesterday officially launched its seventh Swakopmund International Trade Expo (SWAiTEX) 2019 slated for The Dome in Swakopmund from October 9 to 12, 2019. SWAiTEX is the only exposition that the NCCI is directly involved in, as it is specifically a business-driven event.

The theme for this year’s expo is Promoting Intra-Regional Trade and Economic Integration, which is aligned to supporting and driving targeted discussions around key elements to turn around the economic trajectory of Namibia. “This should ultimately lead to the greater economic inclusion,” said Charity Mwiya, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NCCI.

“The country has been experiencing immense socio-economic challenges and this has added to our niche to create opportunities for the private sector. This also encourages the deepening and strengthening of our regional trade relations which are beneficial to the business sector,” stressed Mwiya.

The NCCI’s CEO informed the media about the seminars that will be presented and will be running concurrently with the expo. “These seminars target businesses from the private and public sector, including public-private partnerships (PPPs) within the various sectors of the economy,” explained Mwiya.

She said the seminars will be held at the Seaside Hotel and Spa and businesses across the country are invited to participate.

Patricia Hoeksema, Ohlthaver & List Group Corporate Relations Manager, said as one of the sponsors of the expo, it was an important step to take and contribute to the initiative. “SWAiTEX is an example of us at this time to invest even when money is scarce, investing in the future is the right thing to do because that’s what sets us up for imminent sustainability,” said Hoeksema.

She added that the O&L Group is happy to be involved in this initiative, specifically as it is a platform for entrepreneurs, innovative ideas, and new businesses to showcase what they have. “We have to be there for each other and support one another, we have to share ideas in order for us to grow in the interest of our future,” said Hoeksema.

Meanwhile, the Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), which is an expo participant and NCCI corporate member, encouraged all corporates to come on board to support SWAiTEX. “The entire business and corporate world should support this event which is essential to propel economic growth and ensures that all key role players pull in the same direction,” said NDTC spokesperson Helen Mootseng.

The expo, which started in 2013, was birthed by the leadership of former NCCI Swakopmund Branch Chairperson Heinrich Hafeni, and emanated from the desire to provide growth opportunities for businesses and community members.

