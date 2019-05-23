NCT builds classroom for less privileged school

Aletta Shikololo

KARIBIB – With the large number of school learners growing and the government struggling to build classrooms at marginalised schools, the Namibian Community Trust (NCT) built a classroom at one of the less privileged schools at Karibib in Erongo Region.

NCT, which works towards the upliftment of communities, handed over the classroom to Ebenhaeser Primary School yesterday.

Speaking at the ceremony, NCT trustee Angelina Sinvula said the new block provides new facilities and a much-improved learning environment for learners.

“Educators are increasingly aware of the interaction between physical spaces and learning environment. Modern facilities improve not only the school’s physical environment but also its learning culture,” said Sinvula.

The building alone can not infuse the vision and passion that guide the school’s development but it’s the human spirit and interaction between teachers and students which will make the difference, she stated.

Sinvula further said: “We are very pleased to observe the successful completion of the construction and we hope that it will serve to mitigate the problem of overcrowded classrooms.”

At the same event the governor of Erongo, Cleopas Mutjavikua, said they are working hard to ensure they provide all the necessary facilities at most schools. The head of department at Ebenhaezer Primary School, Garises Goagoses, told New Era that for the past few years the numbers of learners at the school have been increasing and this year the learners are around 1 030, which caused the overcrowding of classrooms and lack of concentration among learners.

Goagoses revealed that learners, especially the ones in Grade 6, were over 40 in a classroom and during lessons some were compelled to sit on the floor because the chairs were not enough.

NCT spent N$80 000 to build the classroom and they are urging the government to also look into such matters and help build classrooms at marginalised schools.

