Ndeitunga admits that many challenges face detective unit

WINDHOEK - The Inspector-General of the Namibian Police Force, Sebastian Ndeitunga, says although there is a crack detective unit investigating serious crimes, there are many challenges facing the force, such as proper capacity building of detectives and the lack of proper equipment.

Ndeitunga also indicated there is a backlog because of manpower in analysing samples at the police forensic unit where there is only one scientist. However, he said six Namibians have been sponsored by the Russian government and are pursuing degrees in forensic science. Ndeitunga was responding to whether the police has a crack detective unit assigned to investigate cases,

including that of the recent murder of nine-year-old Cheryl Avihe Ujaha, whose body was found dismembered in the riverbed near Staanvas in Katutura during August this year. Despite the police offering a reward of N$100 000 for any information that could lead to a breakthrough, Ujaha’s killer(s) remain/s at large.

“It is true we need to improve the capacity building of our detectives to resolve complicated cases, not only murder – it can be cases such as money laundering , drug trafficking, commercial crimes. We need seasonal and equipped detectives not only capacitated locally but even trained abroad. It is difficult to train abroad to acquire international skills because we don’t have enough [financial] resources,” he said.

Other unresolved cases include high school girl Magdalena Stoffels who was found murdered and raped in a riverbed in Khomasdal during 2010, that of Namibian University of Science and Technology (NUST) student Naeman Ibe Amakali and of Andrea Siremo, an on-duty security guard, who was shot five times last year.

The case of Johannes Natangwe Shikoyeni who was found naked with his throat cut in Walvis Bay during 2001 is also still unsolved.

Ndeitunga said as a country there is a need to build capacity of police detectives and not only that but good remuneration so that they stay in the force.

Ndeitunga said the moment these detectives are capacitated they are attracted by the private sector for greener pastures, which leaves the force with less capacitated detectives.



“We have hardworking detectives who are on these cases, even the case of (Juanita) Mabula and others, we made a good progress. The only thing is that the possible B1 Butcher might have committed suicide,” remarked Ndeitunga.

He said that in the Ujaha case the police haven’t given up and they are doing all they can to see the suspect arrested. Ndeitunga again called on the public to come forward with information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect(s).

In addition, Nampol spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi told New Era no one came forward with information despite the N$100 000 reward offered to anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrator.

“Nothing, there is no new development in the case and investigations are ongoing. People with information should come forth,” Shikwambi pleaded.

Ndetiunga stressed that the current economic situation has had an effect on police investigations such as concerning their mobility and basic material of investigation.

Ndeitunga said he is concerned about the mounting cases, adding that if there is a delay in samples to be analysed or finalised at the laboratory, it delays the decision of the prosecutor general and also delays proceedings in court, hence the postponements in cases before court.

2018-10-16 09:09:10 2 months ago