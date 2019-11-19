Ndjulu elected as head of Khomas football… Cloete to lead ||Kharas Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK – Khomas and ||Kharas regions over the weekend elected and installed new executive committees to head football in their respective regions for the next four years. Both regions discretely held elective congresses, which were supervised by the Fifa-appointed Normalisation Committee for the Namibia Football Association (NFA).

Peter Ndjulu was elected chairperson of Khomas football and will be deputised by Dawid Morgan, while Abed Kantewa, Helga Kapuire, Presley van Neel, Malakia Sheyanena and Christoph Sheetekela are the other members elected to serve as Khomas football executives.

Meanwhile, ||Kharas football elected Nettie Cloete as its chairperson – making her the first ever woman to head football at regional level. She will be deputised by Andries Wimmerth, while Gabriel Sheehama, Franklin Rhode, Suzelle Cloete, Nelago Stephanus, Renald De Klerk and Emrico Blaauw are the other executive members. Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday on his election as chairperson, Ndjulu said he was excited and looking forward to the challenges that lay ahead.

A priority for Ndjulu and his team, he said, will be to strengthen leagues in the respective rural constituencies of Khomas, while also setting up a well administered and centralised office in order to make the leagues more efficient and effective.

Speaking to Nampa, newly-elected ||Kharas football chairperson Cloete said it is history in the making for Namibian football and she is happy to have been entrusted to look after the football matters of ||Kharas.

“It is a big challenge but a good one at the same time, which I am willing to tackle with both hands. We should know that it was the teams that voted me in, and I pledge that we will work together to make our region great again and bring it to the level it should be, which is to be best in the country. I am calling on all involved in football to support our region so we can improve and bring much needed development to the region. I am willing to make the time in the office worthwhile for the greater good of our region,” said an excited Cloete.

The NFA has 20 members, namely the Namibia Premier League (NPL), 14 football regions, Women Football, the Referees Association, North East First Division, North West First Division and Southern Stream First Division.

When the Normalisation Committee took over the NFA at the start of this year, only 12 out of its 20 members were in good standing and in compliance with all the legal requirements of the association. The Normalisation Committee has since been hard at working conducting regional elections in a bid to bring all regions in good standing with the NFA ahead of the NFA’s elective congress next year.

The Normalisation Committee has so far conducted elections of the following affiliates: Omusati: Nelson Haufiku (chairperson), Andreas Nekwaya (vice), Gabriel Junias, Alexander Itumba, Christine Nadila, Lasarus Katoma (members). Oshana: Phillip Dala (chairperson), Andreas Amesho (vice-chairperson), Gabriel Linus, Petrus Stephanus, Vilho Kalimba, Maria Kalipi, Iyaloo Dawid (members). Erongo: Hendrik Dawids (chairperson), Petrus Shangeti Victor (vice-chairperson), Jacob Nyemwatya, Martin Gawaseb, Wyclif Martins, Salmon Nakale (members). Kunene: Marshall Gomeb (chairperson), Ruben Bolla Nangombe (vice-chairperson), Moreen Oroses, Nico Somaeb, Piet Uirab, Theresia Basson, Helena kamuhake (members). Hardap: Michael Situde (chairperson), Ringo Joseph (vice-chairperson), Englin Jossob, Frederick Boois, Pius Hummel, Niklaas Fredericks (members). Women Football: Monica Shapua (chairperson), Rosemary Kheibes (vice-chairperson), Inge-Lize Cloete, Frederick Sitali, Dudley Gaeb, Natasha Anna Cloete, Immanuel Hamutenya (members). Referees Association: Erastus Shilunga (chairperson), Alfeus Shipanga (vice-chairperson), Helmut Andreas, Abraham Goliath, David Shaanika, Christof Dausab, John Chika (members).

2019-11-19 08:29:01 | 2 days ago