NDTC highlights its care for the elderly

Onesmus Embula

WINDHOEK – In the spirit of giving and caring for the elderly, Namibian Diamond Trading Company (NDTC) on Friday organised an early Christmas lunch for the elders and staff from Katutura Old Age Home where they also handed over gifts consisting of cosmetic bags, sets of towels and other goodies.

At the occasion, NDTC CEO Shihaleni Ndjaba urged all Namibians to follow suit and reach out to senior citizens, pointing out that it is good to show care. “We would not be here today if it was not the journey that they took for us,” he said. Receiving the Christmas gifts, senior resident Oum Harold Bluuden thanked the diamond trading company and expressed appreciation for the roles they play in elderly citizens’ lives through their corporate social responsibility approach and projects. “We are very happy and we give NDTC all our thanks and blessings,” said an overjoyed Bluuden.

The gifts were handed over by City of Windhoek Mayor Muesee Kazapua, who also took time to greet the elderly, at Shanghai Restaurant in Katutura. He additionally thanked NDTC for bringing the elders out to a new environment to have their lunch, listen to good music and have a little bit of fun for a few hours. He pleaded with the nation to continue supporting elders and render them their caring support at all times.

“Care for those who once cared for you and you will live a long and fruitful life,” said Kazapua. While this is NDTC’s mandate mirrored with their commitment to promote sustainable community development, combat poverty and disease, protect the environment, and enterprise development, it is also tailored with developing the capacities of Namibian people and institutions to enhance communities where they operate.

The early Christmas lunch was also aimed to plan and prepare elderly people for the December holidays. NDTC, especially responsible for marketing Namibia’s fine diamonds, also wished the gathering good health and a joyous and peaceful festive season.





2018-11-05 09:22:11 1 months ago