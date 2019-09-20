Nearly 20 people arrested for drugs last week

Selma Ikela & Eveline de Klerk

WINDHOEK - A total of 19 suspects were arrested last weekend for allegedly dealing in various drugs countrywide.

Police opened 12 cases against these suspects. The total amount of drugs confiscated is valued at N$97 360. Among those arrested is a 23-year-old taxi driver who was found in possession of cannabis with street value of N$74 800 last Thursday. According to police a report issued this week, the taxi driver was caught with 3 740 grams of cannabis at the roadblock between Windhoek and Okahandja.

Police also arrested nine people in Rehoboth in possession of cannabis, crack cocaine and mandrax on Friday.

The police said the overall value of confiscated illegal substance from Rehoboth amounts to N$4 120. These people were arrested at different intervals, two female aged 23 and seven male between the ages of 37 and 23.

Police further arrested three suspects in Keetmanshoop on Saturday after dealing in drugs valued at N$9 000. According to Nampa, the trio appeared in Keetmanshoop Magistrate’s Court on Monday and were denied bail. They accused are Andrew Bloedooght, 53, Katrina Bloedooght, 56 and Eben Pienaar aged 30. In addition, police arrested a 28-year man in Keetmanshoop on Saturday after he was found in possession of 19 “ballies” of dagga worth N$190.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old woman was among those arrested for drug possession in the Erongo Region. Police arrested four persons including the pensioner, Monica Mokhatu during a sting operation carried out in Walvis Bay and Swakopmund.

Mokhatu who already appeared in the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court was arrested in Theo Ben Gurirab Street last week Wednesday after at least two mandrax tables and five grams of cannabis worth N$300 found in her possesion.

Police on the same Wednesday also arrested Johannes Tomas, 26 in Kuisebmond with 88 crack cocaine units and three bankies of cannabis with a street value of N$8 950.

The last drug bust was made in Swakopmund on Thursday when police arrested Douglas Tsuseb, 33 and Markus !Owoseb in the DRC location. The duo was found in possession of 17 ballies and 15 bankies of cannabis and several mandrax tablets. The two already appeared in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court.

