Nedbank Cycle Challenge sees decline in number of participants

Maurice Kambukwe

This year’s edition of Namibia’s biggest cycling road race, the Nedbank Cycle Challenge, saw a slight decline in the number of participants when compared to previous editions.

Last year’s edition attracted well over 1 000 cyclists in various categories, but this year’s edition, held on Sunday, saw a slight decline in the number of participants across all categories.

The 2020 instalment of the annual popular road race only managed to attract a little over 780 cyclists, which organisers said was the lowest in five years.

The 20km race saw 123 men and 66 women participate, while the 30km category attracted 151 men and 73 women. The 60km race saw 108 men and 90 women enter, while the elite 100km saw 149 men and 21 women partake.

Speaking to the New Era Sport on the side lines of Sunday’s race, Rina Lambert from the Namibia Cycling Federation (NCF) confirmed this year’s event recorded a low turnout of participants compared to previous editions.

Lambert said the biggest contributor to the declined number of participants might be due to the economic slowdown being experienced countywide.

“Yes, we have noticed there is a decline in the number of participants this year but I think it is because of the economic hardships which has hit almost everyone. Not that the registrations were expensive or something, but it’s also a matter of participants choosing whether to put bread on the table or spend their last cents on entering a cycling competition. I think another factor that also played a huge role is the weather: it was cold and people could barely take the weather,” added Lambert.

Although the race recorded a decline in the number of participants, she hailed the number of women who entered this year. “More women have showed up this time around; I am very impressed with the number of ladies that entered the race. I hope the number keeps growing”.

2020-02-18 08:55:23 | 2 hours ago