Nedbank Namibia MDP Programme births new TechLoan offering

WINDHOEK - Last week Nedbank Namibia in partnership with iStore launched the TechLoan offering at an event at the Grove Mall. The new offering allows customers to purchase Apple products, including phones, laptops and tablets - through financing offered by Nedbank Namibia.

The TechLoan is the brainchild of a group of Nedbank Namibia Management Development Programme (MDP) graduates.

Speaking at the event, Nedbank Namibia Chief Financial Officer, JG van Graan, said: “This innovative loan was justly born from innovative thinking. I stand here proud to say that a team of four of our highest performing Nedbankers, all of whom recently completed our Management Development Programme (MDP) with Stellenbosch University, were the brainpower behind this loan, investigating the feasibility as well as its benefits to our clients.”

The Nedbank MDP graduates involved in making the TechLoan a reality include Shirlene Brits, Jose Mathews, Portia Timbo, Wilma Kruger and Andries Swartz.

“We are grateful for being able to partner with such a world-renowned brand and professional establishment, who offer top of the range devices and excellent client service,” said Van Graan.

The TechLoan, which is available to new and existing clients, will not only provide them with easy access to banking through the bank’s mobile app but it will also connect clients to endless possibilities, in terms of information, education and self-expression.

The MDP is part of Nedbank’s Human Capital Development Programme, which provides professionals with learning and development opportunities in banking across the country. It’s a flagship programme, which feeds into the identification, development and retention of talent in business.



2018-11-07 10:23:11 1 months ago