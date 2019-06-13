Nedbank supports staff through bursary programme

WINDHOEK - Nedbank Namibia recently awarded bursaries amounting to N$400 000 to 13 students, through the bank’s newly established bursary programme.

After Nedbank announced the intake of applications for the Nedbank Bursary Programme, a total of 194 applications were received. Through a selection process which was made up of interviews and in-depth assessments, a total of 13 candidates were successful. Included in this number are 10 Nedbank staff members who are working at the bank and studying part-time.

Speaking at the announcement ceremony, Nedbank Namibia Managing Director,Lionel Matthews congratulated all the successful Nedbank candidates. “At Nedbank we understand that the youth are the future, therefore we are committed to invest in our youth and creat opportunities for them. Including our staff in the bursary programme, proves once again that Nedbank is a great place to work, because we continue to invest in our people,” he said.

The bursary programme is linked to a mentorship programme, where each candidate will be assigned a mentor from Nedbank’s top management. “This will not only ensure that the progress of each candidate is tracked, but it also gives us the ability to fully understand the ambition of each candidate and provide them with the appropriate assistance,” said Matthews.

The Nedbank staff members who are bursary recipients are Alex Kamboua, Jason Kaish, Elizabeth Hamunyela, Marlyne Garoes, Maureen Kausha, Lucretius Kasata, Clements Nuunyango, Daisy Andjamba, Randy Schwartbooy and Elizabeth Ben-Elungu. Their fields of study include accounting, finance, information technology and law.

The other candidates to receive bursaries from Nedbank are Esther Pomuti who is studying a masters of commerce financial markets at Rhodes University; Petritia Sheya studying a bachelor of computer science at Nust and Venick Mashuna who is pursuing a bachelor of science in applied mathematics & statistics at Nust.

The Nedbank Bursary Programme selection committee is Nedbank Managing Director, Lionel Matthews; Nedbank Chief Financial Officer JG van Graan; Nedbank Chief Internal Auditor Heinrich Joodt and Nedbank Organisation Effectiveness Specialist, Ruth Hammerslagt.

