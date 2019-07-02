Negonga explains delay in swearing-in

WINDHOEK – Newly elected Ondangwa Urban Constituency Councillor Leonard Negonga yesterday explained the delay in his swearing-in, saying that it does not entirely depend on him.

Negonga, who recently won the Ondangwa Urban Constituency by-election by garnering 1 936 out of the 3 792 votes cast, told this publication that his inauguration has been delayed by many factors which among them, he said, was lack of magistrates at the town.

Independent candidate Angeline Immanuel was the runner-up with 1 402 votes, followed by Johannes Martin of the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) in third position with 326 votes and All People’s Party’s (APP) Asser Vincent with 97 votes, while Congress of Democrats’ (CoD) Mandume Andreas ended fifth with 31 votes.

The former councillor for the Ondangwa Town Council also denied allegations that he is still part of the town council attending meetings and thus getting paid in terms of sitting allowance.

“Go back to your sources and ask them to give you proof that I am still being paid or still being paid by the town council for sitting allowances,” said Negonga briefly yesterday.

