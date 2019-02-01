NEPC appoints acting CEO

WINDHOEK - The board of directors for New Era Publication Corporation (NEPC) yesterday announced Benjamin Jakobs as acting CEO for the company.

Jakobs is currently NEPC’s chief commercial officer and will continue in that role while acting as CEO, board chairman Esau Mbako announced.

Jakobs – who possesses a Master of Science in Economics Degree (International Trade and Finance) from the University of Namibia, among other qualifications – was appointed after the contract of previous CEO Dr Audrin Mathe ended.

Jakobs joined NEPC in September 2017, having previously traversed the banking, postal, gas and telecommunications sectors at managerial level. He has been appointed to act for six months effective from today.

