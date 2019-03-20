Nephew rapes aunt

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK - A 52-year old woman was raped by her 36-year old nephew in Karasburg, //Kharas Region over the weekend. According to the crime report issued by Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi of the Namibian police, the woman was sleeping in her room when her nephew, without permission entered her room, strangled her and raped her.



The incident happened at Klein Wortel Reserve at the town. The suspect was arrested and police investigation continues.

In a similar incident, a five-year old girl was raped by her 37-year-old uncle who resides in the same house with the girl at Omuthiya in Oshikoto Region. The incident happened on Friday at 20:00 at Okawambi village.



Shikwambi said the suspect called the girl to his room and raped her. Shikwambi further said the victim was taken to hospital to be examined and the suspect was arrested.



In an unrelated matter, police at Otjondeka in Kunene Region is looking for anyone with information regarding a vehicle that bumped a man and sped off to contact them. This is after a 31-year old man’s body was found alongside the road at Okonyota.



“It is suspected that the man was bumped while crossing the road by an unknown driver who sped off after the accident,” stated Shikwambi.



The deceased has been identified as Kaumbangere Mureko residing at Okonyota village. The incident happened last Saturday at Okonyota village on the Werda/Omakange main road at around 03h00. Anyone who has information should contact Chief Inspector Iyambo on 081649 9249.



Police in Windhoek also opened a case of culpable homicide after a 26-year-old man lost control over the vehicle he was driving and overturned, killing him instantly. The deceased was identified as Sam Shafa Tobias. The incident happened on Sunday at about 03h00 in Auas Street Suiderhof. His next of kin have been informed.

2019-03-20 09:16:49 12 days ago